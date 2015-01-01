Abstract

The work of tree climbers is a hazardous activity during which many risks of occupational accidents must be faced. Numerous injuries happen during the performance of this professional activity. This is why our research was conducted, and the principle of which was to gather and evaluate, on the basis of the questionnaire method, injuries occurring to tree climbers during their work. An anonymous online questionnaire was prepared in order to obtain data about the rate of accidents recorded amongst tree climbers working in the territory of the Czech Republic. There were 121 tree climbers participating in the collection of data. The questionnaire was divided into seven sections, each section including questions focused on possible injuries related to the work of tree climbers and first aid. Answers of respondents indicated that the highest number of injuries were caused by cutting with the manual saw. Burns caused by the power saw and damage to eyes by sawdust or dust during sawing followed. The results also showed that nearly 30% of tree climbers work alone, and 47% of tree climbers collaborate with a ground worker who is not able to rescue them from the tree in the case of an exceptional unexpected situation. The research also revealed surprising results as to carrying first aid kits. Only 62% of tree climbers have a personal first aid kit on them in the tree crown. However, a positive finding appears in the fact that 75% of tree climbers are graduates of some medical course.

