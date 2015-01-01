Abstract

Background Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a serious global problem, and a huge challenge for both economic development and public health.



METHODS This longitudinal study was based on the national data from Chinese authorities. Descriptive analysis was utilized to analyze the prevalence and trend of RTIs among different types, groups and regions. In addition, ridge regression or/and curve regression were also used to explore the relationship between those possible influencing factors and RTIs.



RESULTS From 2010 to 2019, the death toll from motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) decreased firstly and then increased, while the death toll from non-MVAs continued to rise since 2012, and the death toll from pedestrian and occupant accidents fluctuated only a little. The mortality rate of MVA was relatively stable from 2010 to 2012, and declined from 2013. The mortality rate of motor vehicle accidents was higher in rural than urban, the same to male compared with female. The results of ridge regression showed that gross domestic product (GDP)-per-capita, total population, number of health personnel and car ownership were positively correlated with the death toll of non-MVAs (P < 0.05). Additionally, the results of curve regression suggested that the quadratic or cubic relationship between each factor and the number of MVAs was well fitted, while only partially fitted in fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS In recent years, RTIs in China show different trends, and the problem of non-motor vehicle traffic injuries has been neglected which should be paid more attention. Moreover, according to the new trends and traffic conditions in RTIs revealed in this study, it is necessary to formulate targeted intervention measures establish a multi-faceted comprehensive safety system to reduce the disease burden of RTIs as well as the total injuries.

Language: en