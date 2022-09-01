|
Lian Y, Zhou E, Lee J, Abdel-Aty M. J. Saf. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Several studies have confirmed the existence of a safety-in-numbers effect in relation to vulnerable road users. The safety-in-numbers effect refers to a phenomenon wherein the number of bicyclists/pedestrians on a road is higher, and consequently, the risk of each bicyclist/pedestrian being involved in a crash is lower. Nevertheless, the existence of the safety-in-numbers effect in the aspect of injury severity in traffic crashes has not yet been investigated. Thus, this study aimed to explore whether traffic injuries are more (less) severe with fewer (more) pedestrians/bicyclists at the county level.
Language: en
Bicyclists; Fractional split multinomial logit model; Injury severity; Pedestrians; Safety-in-numbers