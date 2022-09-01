Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Several studies have confirmed the existence of a safety-in-numbers effect in relation to vulnerable road users. The safety-in-numbers effect refers to a phenomenon wherein the number of bicyclists/pedestrians on a road is higher, and consequently, the risk of each bicyclist/pedestrian being involved in a crash is lower. Nevertheless, the existence of the safety-in-numbers effect in the aspect of injury severity in traffic crashes has not yet been investigated. Thus, this study aimed to explore whether traffic injuries are more (less) severe with fewer (more) pedestrians/bicyclists at the county level.



METHOD: Using two fractional split multinomial logit models, the relationships between the number of bicyclists/pedestrians and the proportion of crashes involving bicyclists/pedestrians based on crash severity were investigated at the county level using crash data from Florida. In other words, we explored whether differing number of bicyclists/pedestrians could change the distribution of traffic injury severity levels.



RESULTS: The modeling results clearly revealed a lower proportion of severe injuries caused to bicyclists/pedestrians at a higher level of daily bicycle/pedestrian flows, indicating existence of the safety-in-numbers effect. Several variables (e.g., the percentage of people aged 65 years and older, the percentage of commuters using public transportation, and the proportion of recreational land use) were found to have a significant effect on the distribution of traffic injury severity among bicyclists/pedestrians.



CONCLUSION: This study proves that a safety-in-numbers effect exists in the aspect of injury severity among bicyclists and pedestrians. Practical applications: These findings are expected to provide recommendations for promoting the use of active transportation, which will improve the safety of vulnerable road users in future.

