Amaya V, Chardon M, Klein H, Moulaert T, Vuillerme N. Sustainability 2022; 14(18): e11792.
BACKGROUND: The "walk-along interview" (WAI) is a qualitative spatial method that consists of a researcher walking alongside a participant during the time of an interview to identify perceived neighborhood environments. The use of the WAI method increased in various disciplines, including the fields of public health and gerontology, to assess the relationship between the individual, spaces, and walking activity. However, how and in what settings the WAI method has been implemented with healthy older adults needs to be documented and synthesized.
elderly; go-along interview; neighborhood environment; older adults; parcours commentés; pedestrian; qualitative methods; systematic review; walk-along interview; walking