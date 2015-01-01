Abstract

This paper presents the results of a study conducted to examine pre-COVID-19 travel patterns, mode choice, and perceptions and attitudes specifically in relation to micromobility devices, namely e-scooters, in Dublin, Ireland. Given the novelty of this mode of transport and the notable current absence of e-scooter companies operating in Ireland (due to the legal status of such devices in Ireland at the time of writing), user data on electric scooters are lacking in the context of Ireland, which presents challenges for government and local authorities to develop appropriate regulations to legislate for their use. In this study, a survey was created that targeted individuals that live and work in the county of Dublin. The survey was used to examine the sociodemographic and travel characteristics influencing mode choice in Dublin; to generate an understanding of the existing and potential future demand for electric scooters; and to determine the perception of e-scooters amongst Dubliners. The main findings generated from the analysis of the survey results were the following: time followed by convenience were two of the main factors that influence mode choice, females were found to be willing to pay more than males for a shared e-scooter service, respondents with a daily trip cost of €1-5 were found to be willing to pay €4 or more for a shared e-scooter service, and 31% of respondents with a travel cost of €1 or less would be prepared to pay €2-3 for the scheme. These findings suggest that people would be willing to increase their daily travel costs in order to use the shared e-scooter service. Younger individuals on high incomes that were not in possession of a private car or a driver licence were found to be more likely to choose an e-scooter, and shorter trips (shorter distance and time) were associated with e-scooter mode choice. The results also determined that while the people in this sample of those living and working in Dublin recognise the benefits that e-scooters present to users and generally hold positive attitudes towards them, they are also wary of how they will be legislated for from a regulatory point of view in relation to speed limits, age limits, and legal riding zones to reduce the incidences of dangerous riding and collisions on roads and footpaths.

