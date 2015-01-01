Abstract

The study of commuting behavior at the University of Maribor (UM) was the subject of our research, which focused on the building complex of the four technical faculties (BCTF) and was based on the analysis of two questionnaire surveys (with 1057 and 462 respondents, respectively) and the transport policies implemented at the study site from 2010 to 2020. The research aimed to identify the factors influencing student and staff mode choice/shift over a decade period and to understand the weaknesses, strengths, and opportunities for improving sustainable mobility at the university. Since 2010, active commuting has predominated among students, while car use has decreased by 22%. Female students were 16% more likely to walk than their peers, while male students were 5% and 12% more likely to use bicycles and cars, respectively. Active commuting and car use by staff have not changed since 2010, and there was an insignificant difference between genders, 63% of whom used cars. Mode shifts were primarily related to trip origins, subsidization of bus use, availability or unavailability of free parking, and parking fees. Questionnaire responses were a powerful tool for finding the most effective interventions to manage transport at universities. The results also suggest that transport policies can be more effective if they are planned in coordination with housing policies.

Language: en