Abstract

Climate change represents a threat to life; as such, it is associated with psychological disorders. The subjective perceptions of life impacts from different traumatic experiences develop understanding and the enable predictions of future consequences. This psychological impact also tends to increase the risk perception of climate change and the intention to prevent it. Greater emphasis on place identity can promote resilience and prevent psychological distress. The aim of this descriptive cross-sectional study is to describe the ontological life impact of fires, based on socio-demographic variables, risk perception, self-perceived resistance (SPR), and place identity. The sample consisted of 210 residents of areas affected by forest fires in Gran Canaria (Spain), who answered a questionnaire consisting of multiple scales and an assessment of the traumatic experience through the VIVO (Spanish initials of Ontological Vital Impact Assessment) questionnaire. The clustering of areas according to SPR and neighbourhood was considered a new variable, referred to as territorial resistance. This variable was useful in describing the different profiles of ontological life impacts and risk perceptions. The ontological life impact of the extreme experience differed between unaffected and affected people. Feeling that they had been judged for the occurrence was associated with lower psychological adjustment and a greater perception of control over the risk. Control also increased with place identity and the number of experiences. Emphasising risk, recognising the local knowledge of residents, and including them in decision-making and future action plans contributes to a sense of community, and thus, can improve coping.

