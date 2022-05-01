Abstract

Footbridges reduce pedestrian-vehicular interaction and the incidence of pedestrian crashes. Their use significantly reduce the incidence of pedestrian crashes along major highways in low and middle-income countries like Colombia, Ghana, Jordan, Malaysia, and Nigeria. This study seeks to investigate the usage of footbridges in Ghana. A survey was conducted among pedestrians using and not using footbridges at six and one locations in Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan areas respectively. The pedestrians were intercepted in the vicinity of footbridges as users and non-users from 7:00am-9:00am, 11:00am-1:00 pm and 3:00 pm-5:00 pm daily for seven days. In all, 1852 pedestrians were surveyed. The quantitative data was analysed using SPSS v.21 and Structural Equation Modelling (SEM). The study showed that more prevalence among male non-users than females. Those with secondary education, and those who had been previously involved in a pedestrian crash used footbridges the most. The SEM results revealed that age, gender, training in pedestrian safety, frequency of use, walking distance, how often one crosses the stretch road, and length of stay in an area, affect the use of footbridges. An approach by city managers in low and middle-income countries including Colombia, Ghana, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, and Nigeria is required to improve the use of footbridges to reduce the incidence of pedestrian crashes. Specifically, officials of the National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Highway Authority and Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service should consider these factors affecting footbridge usage in addressing pedestrian safety on Ghanaian highways.

Language: en