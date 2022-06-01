Abstract

Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMPs) are a new approach to local transport planning strongly promoted by the European Commission and increasingly adopted around Europe. They exist, however, in a largely national legal and financial framework, one which varies greatly between countries. In recent years many countries have developed national programmes to support the development of SUMPs within their national framework. The paper explains the role of SUMP national supporting programmes by relating them to key factors that are critical to the success of SUMP development. It also seeks to understand how the national programmes that exist are improving; challenges related to development of SUMPs in complex multilevel governance contexts; and the degree of support provided by the programmes within this context. To answer these questions a two-stage methodology was used. The first element was a questionnaire survey focused on the existence and state of national SUMP programmes in several EU/EEA member states or regions. The second element was interviews with SUMP experts in four countries selected to represent the experienced, the new and active, and the new but less active, in terms of their activity with SUMP national programmes. The results show that the national SUMP supporting programmes in the countries surveyed and interviewed do not fully address the factors which have been identified as being critical to the success of SUMP development and implementation. The overall picture of national SUMP supporting frameworks is one where most of such frameworks are still in the early stages of development. On the other hand, the relatively small impact of the national SUMP supporting programme was seen as less of a barrier to SUMP implementation in most of the countries than lack of funds and public opposition to contentious transport measures.

