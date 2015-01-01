Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-reported symptom causes of mobility difficulty that contribute to fear of falling (FOF) in older adults has not been fully explored as an area for intervention. AIMS: Identify the prevalence of self-reported symptoms causing mobility difficulties and to examine the difference in FOF by symptom category.



METHODS: Conduct a secondary data analysis of a population-based cohort of community-dwelling older adults, ≥ 70 years, enrolled in the MOBILIZE Boston study. The analysis included 242 older adults reported difficulty walking ¼ mile (0.4 km) and/or climbing one flight of stairs. Participants identified the main symptom cause of the mobility difficulty from a list of 32 symptoms, grouped into five categories. FOF was measured using the Tinetti Falls Efficacy Scale.



RESULTS: Pain was the primary symptom causing mobility difficulty (38%), followed by endurance (21%), weakness (13%), balance (9%), and other (3%). Although a greater proportion of participants who identified balance as the primary symptom category had significantly higher FOF compared to others, there was a greater number overall who reported pain as their main symptom who also had FOF. Therefore, pain contributed to a higher relative burden of FOF in the population than did balance symptoms.



DISCUSSION: Various symptoms affect mobility and are associated with FOF, a known fall risk factor. Many older adults identify pain as the main cause of their mobility difficulty and report FOF.



CONCLUSIONS: Improving pain symptoms for older adults may improve mobility and reduce fear of falling, potentially averting further decline in mobility and independence.

Language: en