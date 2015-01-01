Abstract

Assisted partner notification (APN) program was adopted by Uganda to increase individuals testing for HIV through their partners who test HIV positive. Thus, early enrollment in treatment and ensuring prevention services for the affected couple. However, APN is associated with high levels of Intimate partner violence (IPV). We aimed at determining the prevalence of IPV following APN in a cross-sectional study of newly diagnosed HIV clients in southwestern Uganda. We used the modified version of the Conflict Tactics Scale to assess IPV. We also collected information on sociodemographics of the index clients and their sexual partners, and outcome of linkage to care of partner. Logistic regression was used to determine the factors associated with IPV. We enrolled 327 index clients, mean age was 39.1, 63.6% were female and 35.5 experienced IPV following APN. The likelihood of experiencing IPV was more than twice if a health worker/provider disclosed the status to the partner. However, if the partners turned out to be HIV positive, it was protective against experiencing IPV, adjusted odds ratio 0.39, 95% confidence interval 0.23-0.69, p = 0.001. We conclude that IPV is common following partner notification in rural Uganda and should be screened and addressed.

