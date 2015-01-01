SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jalink MB, Wisse RPL. Am. J. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Publisher American Society of Tropical Medicine)

DOI

10.4269/ajtmh.22-0289

PMID

36122683

Abstract

Ocular injuries caused by snakes are very rare, but damage can be severe. There is little evidence on the effective treatment of these injuries. The aim of this systematic review is to discuss all available literature and summarize existing experiences in a treatment advice. In January 2022, a search was performed in the PubMed database. Penetrative trauma by venomous snakebites constitute the most severe cases, and can require the evisceration of the eye. Nonvenomous snakes, mostly boas and pythons held in captivity, are also able to perforate the eye, though with a more favorable disease course. Chemical trauma by inoculation of venom occurs as well, and copious irrigation is advised in these cases. Detailed suggestions for ophthalmologic treatment are presented.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print