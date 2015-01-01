Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical students have a considerable prevalence of anxiety and substance use disorders. Our aim was to assess the presence of anxiety disorders and the use of alcohol and licit and illicit substances, and their influence on the academic performance of medical students.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional, non-experimental pilot study, with quantitative analyses, in which 67 medical students at the Federal University of Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso, Brazil (UFR), were evaluated through the application of non-invasive anxiety assessment instruments, screening for involvement with tobacco, alcohol and other substances, related to school performance coefficient, between June 2019 and March 2020.



RESULTS: Worse academic performance was associated with frequent use of tobacco and its derivatives (p = 0.0022), marijuana (p = 0.0020), hypnotics and sedatives (p = 0.0138). Also, the performance was negatively correlated with the use of tobacco (p = 0.0004), alcoholic beverages (p = 0.0261), cannabis (p = 0.0075), sedatives (p = 0.0116) and trait anxiety (p = 0.0036). Greater trait anxiety intensity was associated with previous use of tobacco (p = 0.0276), marijuana (p = 0.0466), amphetamines/ecstasy (p = 0.0151), and hypnotics/sedatives (p = 0.0103). State anxiety was positively correlated with heavy alcohol use (p = 0.0434). Higher state anxiety intensity was related to needing intervention due to the use of amphetamines/ecstasy (p = 0.00379). Students from the intermediate classes of the course (3rd and 4th years) had a higher frequency and intensity of use of tobacco and its derivatives (p = 0.0133), amphetamines or ecstasy (p = 0.0006), and inhalants (p = 0.0256).



CONCLUSIONS: Worse academic performance in medical students was correlated with licit and illicit substances use and anxiety disorders. Mid-course students had a higher frequency and intensity of substance use.

