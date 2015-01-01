|
Citation
|
Stumbrys D, Jasilionis D, Pūras D. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1776.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36123665
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The problem of underestimating the burden of mental health-related mortality is widely discussed in the public health literature. Relevant scientific evidence from societies experiencing the largest burden of mental health mortality is important for better understanding global and national mental health challenges and improving policies. Three Baltic States - Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia - are countries in the Central and Eastern European region that experienced post-soviet transition trauma and showed among the highest suicide and alcohol-related mortality rates in Europe. This study aimed to examine the change in the burden of mental health-related mortality in three Baltic States in the context of consistent growth in life expectancy in 2007-2018.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Mortality; Alcohol; Latvia; Mental health; Years of life lost; Baltic States; Estonia; Lithuania