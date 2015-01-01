|
de Albuquerque Angelo FD, de Souza Fonseca F, Farah BQ, de Araújo RC, Cavalcante BR, Beltrão NB, Pirauá ALT. Can. Geriatr. J. 2022; 25(3): 240-247.
BACKGROUND: Social isolation has been one of the main measures for the prevention of COVID-19. It's possible that, in addition to the natural aging-related deficits, social isolation has accelerated the decline of the different components of physical and mental capacity in older adults. This study aimed to compare the functional capacity and concern about falling in older adults before and during COVID-19 social isolation.
older adults; COVID-19; social isolation; concern about falling; functional capacity