Nova AA, Heckman GA, Giangregorio LM, Alarakhia M. Can. Geriatr. J. 2022; 25(3): 295-299.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Geriatrics Society)
36117743
BACKGROUND: Falls are a growing concern in Canada. Primary care providers are well positioned to address falls risk, but international literature suggests that best-practice guidelines are rarely followed. The objective of this study is to explore the perspectives of Canadian primary care providers around falls prevention and identify solutions.
Canada; qualitative research; accidental falls; primary health care; behaviour; motivation; preventive health services