Ayisire OE, Okobi OE, Adaralegbe NJ, Adeosun AA, Sood D, Onyechi NP, Agazie O, Shittu HO, Akinsola Z, Nnaji CG, Owolabi OJ, Umeh NJ, Imobighe IC, Adedoyin AM, Usman M. Cureus 2022; 14(8): e27926.

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.27926

36120218

PMC9464445

Cannabis use and depression management have been studied, with a preponderance of exacerbating effects, but there are few studies on postpartum depression (PPD). Depression affects a significant number of women, with a portion of it manifesting as PPD in childbearing women in the United States each year. The pharmacologic management approaches have disadvantages such as side effects, cost-benefit ratio, contraindications, use reluctance, medication adherence, and stigmatization in patients. Anecdotal claims of medical cannabis' therapeutic benefits have led to widespread legalization in several regions, making cannabis and its extracts a possible alternative. Cannabis is widely used during pregnancy and in general. Even though substance use disorders exacerbating depression symptoms have been reported, there are increasing reports and evidence about the therapeutic benefit of dose-dependent cannabis or its extracts in some depression symptoms, such as acute psychosocial stress relief, its purported anxiolytic effect, appetite, and sleep quality, thus stimulating more interest that may be inferred to depression. PPD marijuana use is unclear. This paper reviewed works of literature that claimed cannabis' therapeutic benefit in treating depression and, by extension, PPD. Our findings show the link between cannabis and PPD has not been fully explored. Self-reported studies link marijuana uses to positive mood, anxiety relief, sleep regulation, nausea and vomiting reduction, and appetite stimulation-all PPD symptoms. Others opposed postpartum marijuana use.


depression; peripartum depression; cannabis use; post partum depression; tetrahydrocannabinol (thc)

