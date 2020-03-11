|
Letourneau N, Luis MA, Kurbatfinski S, Ferrara HJ, Pohl C, Marabotti F, Hayden KA. EClinicalMedicine 2022; 53: e101634.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36119559
BACKGROUND: After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, public health restrictions were introduced to slow COVID-19 transmission and prevent health systems overload globally. Work-from-home requirements, online schooling, and social isolation measures required adaptations that may have exposed parents and children to family violence, including intimate partner violence and child abuse and neglect, especially in the early days of the pandemic. Thus, we sought to: (1) examine the occurrence of family violence; (2) identify factors associated with family violence; and (3) identify relevant recommendations, from COVID-19 literature published up to 1 year after the pandemic declaration.
Language: en
COVID-19; Child abuse and neglect; Family violence; Global; Rapid review