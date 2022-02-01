Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine rates, patterns, and predictors of follow-up care for adolescents screened as being at risk for substance use disorder (SUD) in a school-based health center (SBHC) Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) program.



METHODS: Electronic health records were extracted of adolescents who received health care services from one of three high school-based health centers implementing SBIRT. Patterns and predictors of engagement in follow-up care within 8 weeks following the week of a positive SUD risk screen were analyzed using item response theory (IRT) modeling.



RESULTS: Out of 1,327 adolescents receiving SBHC services, 81.2% completed a health screening questionnaire. Of screened adolescents, 17.7% were positive for SUD risk. Across the 8-week follow-up period, 65.4% of adolescents at risk for SUD received at least one follow-up visit. IRT modeling indicated that high levels of engagement in follow-up care were characterized by contact with a behavioral health care (BHC) provider. The percentage of adolescents having follow-up contact with a BHC provider increased significantly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Engagement in follow-up care was predicted by risk for depression, history of suicidal behavior, being female, and previous sexual activity.



DISCUSSION: SBHCs provide a favorable setting for screening and detecting adolescents at risk for SUD. Adolescents at risk for SUD should receive follow-up contact with a BHC provider. Enhanced follow-up engagement efforts may be warranted for adolescents at risk for SUD without risk for depression or suicidal history, as well as for females and those with previous sexual activity.

