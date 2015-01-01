Abstract

This study tracked the longstanding effect of childhood adversities on health status over the course of a life. This study used the data from China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study which was a nationally representative survey and documented the generation who had arrived in the middle- and old-age phase and experienced the difficult time in the early founding of PR China in their childhood.



RESULTS shown the significant associations between multiple forms of children adversities (economic distress, child neglect, child abuse, lack of friends, parental mental health problems) and health status in adolescence (from 0.068 to 0.102, p<0.01), and health status in mid and late adulthood, including self-rated general health problems (from 0.039 to 0.061, p<0.01), chronic conditions (from 0.014 to 0.120, p<0.01 except for lack of friends), body aches (from 0.016 to 0.062, p<0.01 except for child neglect), and depression (from 0.047 to 0.112, p<0.01). Meanwhile, results also shown an underlying pathway (i.e., health status in adolescence) linking childhood adversities and health status in mid and late adulthood.



RESULTS suggested that the experience of multiple forms of adversities in childhood represented a substantial source of health risk throughout life.

Language: en