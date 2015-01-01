Abstract

Formalin is a protoplasmic poison, which poses a potential occupational hazard among morticians, embalmers, pathologists, and hospital staff. The crystal-clear appearance of formalin can be easily mistaken for normal saline, local anesthetics, hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite, and spirit in health care facilities and water in domestic settings. However, accidental poisoning is extremely rare because of its low olfactory threshold, strong irritant nature, pungent taste, and odor. This is also evident from the scarce scientific literature on this topic. Here, we presented a case of accidental, fatal formalin ingestion by a 4-year-old child who succumbed to the poisoning within 12 h of ingestion. The case presented here is unique because of its rarity in causing accidental poisoning by ingestion and first of its kind in a child.

Language: en