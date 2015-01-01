|
Citation
|
Chhabra P, Mehta R, Bansal H, Kumar V, Mittal R. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(6): 2896-2899.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36119274
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is a disease caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 and was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, a global threat has largely affected the country's economic and social values. Moreover, the mitigation strategies being used to counterattack the pandemic attributes a lot of unrest and stress in the masses which has led to several mental health problems like anxiety, depression, sleep loss, post-traumatic stress disorder, etc.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; COVID-19; domestic violence; stress; psychiatric disorders; sleep loss