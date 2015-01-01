Abstract

INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is a disease caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 and was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, a global threat has largely affected the country's economic and social values. Moreover, the mitigation strategies being used to counterattack the pandemic attributes a lot of unrest and stress in the masses which has led to several mental health problems like anxiety, depression, sleep loss, post-traumatic stress disorder, etc.



OBJECTIVE: In this study, the impact of lockdown on mental health and its related disorders was observed.



METHOD: A total of 367 patients from 69 villages of Narwana sub-division, Haryana, India was included in this study and their mental health status was assessed using Beck's Depression Inventory (BDI).



RESULTS: Out of the 367 mental health-related patients, half of them (~ 48%) showed the signs of depression ranging from mild to severe. Also, 40% of the patients showed signs and symptoms of anxiety, fear and stress and (~15%) showed signs of sleep loss. Women (~58%) were significantly found to be more prone to mental illness and psychiatric disorders than men (~42%). This study also reports the increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown period. The study presents a clear understanding that although lockdown and social isolation helps in achieving the goal of reducing infections, a restricted access of social support systems leads to loneliness and various mental issues including anxiety and depression.



CONCLUSION: We conclude that COVID-19 is a big threat to women safety and health especially in rural population and as the crisis evolves and continues, it is very essential to raise awareness and psychological counseling among the masses.

