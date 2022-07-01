Abstract

The jaguar, Panthera onca (Linnaeus, 1758), is the biggest felid in the Americas. Its range extends from the southwestern United States to northern Argentina. Herein, we present 5 nonfatal jaguar attacks that occurred in Brazil between March 2010 and November 2021. Most of the cases occurred when the victim encountered a jaguar guarding its food or cubs or devouring prey; none appeared to be the result of predatory behavior.

