Citation
Haddad VJ, Francisco de Campos Neto M, Barreiros JP. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36123275
Abstract
The jaguar, Panthera onca (Linnaeus, 1758), is the biggest felid in the Americas. Its range extends from the southwestern United States to northern Argentina. Herein, we present 5 nonfatal jaguar attacks that occurred in Brazil between March 2010 and November 2021. Most of the cases occurred when the victim encountered a jaguar guarding its food or cubs or devouring prey; none appeared to be the result of predatory behavior.
Keywords
animal attacks on humans; animal bite and scratch injuries; large felid attacks on humans