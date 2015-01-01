|
Citation
Sobouti B, Ansari I, Naderi Garahgheshlagh S, Rahbar H, Rahbar A, Alizadeh-Navaei R, Karimi H, Hosseini Rad Z, Saberi M, Momeni M. World J. Plast. Surg. 2022; 11(2): 75-82.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Iran Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons)
DOI
PMID
36117906
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Burns are one of the most important health problems in communities. Traumatic injuries, especially Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) associated with burns, may increase disability and mortality. In addition to preventing burns, any action for a better treatment approach and early detection of concomitant traumatic injuries can reduce complications, disability, and treatment costs. We aimed to investigate the outcome of children with burn injury with and without TBI.
Language: en
Keywords
Burns; Mortality; Brain trauma