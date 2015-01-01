Abstract

During signal transitions at road sections and intersections, pedestrians and vehicles often clash and cause traffic accidents due to unclear right-of-way. To solve this problem, a vehicle safety braking distance model considering human-vehicle characteristics is established and applied to the designed crosswalk safety warning system to enable pedestrians to cross the street intelligently. The model developed to consider human-vehicle characteristics improves the parking sight distance and pedestrian crossing safety psychological distance models by adding consideration of the effect of vehicle size and type on pedestrian psychology. The established model considering human-vehicle characteristics was improved for the stopping sight distance and pedestrian crossing safety psychological distance models. The effects of vehicle size and type on pedestrian psychology were taken into account. The designed warning system can be divided into a detection module, control module, warning module, and wireless communication module. The system detects the position and speed of pedestrians and vehicles and discriminates the conflict situation, executing the corresponding warning plan for three different types of situations. The system provides warning to pedestrians and vehicles through the different color displays of the intelligent crosswalk. The results show that the proposed model, which synergistically couples vehicle speed, driver reaction time, road characteristic correlation coefficients, and the psychological impact of vehicle size and type on pedestrians, is safe and effective. The designed system solves the problem of pedestrian crossing safety from both theoretical and technical aspects.

