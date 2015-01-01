Abstract

In a century where mobility is becoming more sustainable in terms of energy transition, emissions reduction, and a healthy quality of life, the use of bicycles is increasing and has many advantages over other modes of transport that have been underused. The bicycle is an excellent alternative for short distances of up to five kilometers. In combination with public transportation, it can also successfully compete with motorized transport for longer distances. For the adequate development of cycling, it is necessary to create the right conditions in terms of accessibility and road safety. This means planning appropriate cycling infrastructure where cyclists feel comfortable and safe, which can lead to additional increased use in bicycles for everyday trips. Comfort for cyclists is a concept supported by road safety, a pleasant environment, connectivity, and the attractiveness of cycling infrastructure. In other words, cyclists respond to the physical, psychological, and sociological aspects of the cycling experience that are also related to the cycling infrastructure and environment: where I am, what I see and perceive, and how I feel. This paper presents the concept of the level of service for cyclists (BLOS) as a unified method for defining the comfort of cyclists. This paper presents the method for determining the level of service or comfort for bicyclists as a function of road width, width of the cycling area, traffic volume, and the speed and structure of motorized traffic flow. The result of BLOS, the mathematical model used, is graphically presented and allows decision-makers and designers of cycling infrastructure to easily assess the suitability of cycling infrastructure. Different diagrams for different input data are presented in the paper.

