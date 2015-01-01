|
Damanti S, Tresoldi M, de Souto Barreto P, Rolland Y, Cesari M. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36125730
BACKGROUND: Z-drugs are the most prescribed treatment for insomnia, but their negative effect on the body sway can increase the risk of falls. AIMS: Evaluating the association between Z-drugs and falls in a resident cohort.
Language: en
Falls; Residents; Z-drugs