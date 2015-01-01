Abstract

AIMS: The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between demographics, compassion fatigue (CF), compassion satisfaction (CS), burnout (BO) and alcohol use among dental hygienists (DHs).



METHODS: The web-based survey consisting of two validated instruments [Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and Professional Quality of Life] to measure alcohol use, CF, CS and BO was conducted with a convenience sample of DHs (n = 963).



RESULTS: The completion rate was 81.6% (n = 786). Nearly one in five DHs (19.1%) reported having their alcohol consumption influenced by the Coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic at least moderately. The number of hours worked per week (x) and AUDIT scores (y) were fully mediated by BO (m) (P < 0.001); the average number of hours worked per week (x) and AUDIT scores (y) were fully mediated by CF (m) (P < 0.001); the average number of patients seen per day (x) was a predictor of AUDIT scores (y) when partially mediated by BO (m) (P < 0.001); and age (x) was a predictor of AUDIT scores (y), mediated by CS (m).



RESULTS showed that one in four DHs could qualify for binge drinking (25.6%, n = 177) and 15.1% experienced blackout drinking episodes within the past year (n = 118).



CONCLUSION: Mediating relationships exist between demographics, CF, CS, BO and alcohol use among DHs. More research needs to be conducted on alcohol use and CF among DHs and protective factors that may reduce the risk of BO, CF or alcohol use.

