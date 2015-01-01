Abstract

Clinical Question



In patients at risk of suicide who are admitted to a hospital, does ketamine (Ketalar) reduce suicidal ideation?



Bottom Line



Ketamine can rapidly reduce suicidal ideation and, presumably, the risk of suicide in at-risk patients voluntarily admitted to a hospital. However, based on this small study, ketamine does not seem to reduce the subsequent risk of attempted suicide over the next six weeks. (Level of Evidence = 1b−)



Synopsis



The researchers from seven hospitals in France enrolled 156 adults who were voluntarily admitted to a hospital for suicidal ideation with a score of more than 3 on the Beck scale for suicidal ideation. The patients, who did not have a history of substance use or psychotic disorders, were randomly assigned using concealed allocation to receive two 40-minute ketamine infusions, 0.5 mg per kg, or saline placebo infusions, given 24 hours apart. Using intention-to-treat analysis, remission of suicidal ideation at three days...



https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2022/0900/poems-ketamine-suicidal-ideation.html

Language: en