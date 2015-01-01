Abstract

Clinical Question



Has legalized recreational cannabis use increased cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits?



Evidence-Based Answer



Legalization of recreational cannabis is associated with an increase in cannabis-related visits to the ED, especially in patients younger than 29 years. (Strength of Recommendation: B, multiple geographically limited retrospective analyses.)



Evidence Summary



A 2017 retrospective analysis of statewide hospital discharge data in Colorado compared rates of cannabis-related hospitalizations and ED visits before and after January 1, 2014, when recreational cannabis became legal in Colorado.1 The analysis included hospitalizations from January 2000 to September 2015 and ED visits from January 2011 to September 2015 because of data limitations. Cannabis-related visits were defined as those listing one or more International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) codes for cannabis use as the primary, secondary, or tertiary diagnosis. ED visits that resulted in hospitalization (N = 7,438,905) were considered separately from those that did not (N = 7,517,236). Overall, there were 32,899 ED visits (0.4% of total ED visits) with a cannabis-related billing code during the study period. The authors found an overall increase in rates of cannabis-related ED visits, from 313 per 100,000 ED visits in 2011 to 478 in 2015 (no P value provided). Cannabis-related ED visits rose significantly from 2012 to 2013 (358 to 443 per 100,000 ED visits; P =.003), and from 2013 to postlegalization in 2014 (443 to 554 per 100,000 ED visits; P =.0005). Rates of cannabis-related ED visits had a nonsignificant decrease from 2014 to 2015 (485 per 100,000 ED visits). There was also an overall increase in the rates of cannabis-associated hospitalizations during the study period, from 274 per 100,000 hospitalizations in 2000 to 593 per 100,000 hospitalizations in 2015 (no P value provided), with a nonsignificant rise in cannabis-related hospitalizations from immediately prelegalization to postlegalization (438 per 100,000 hospitalizations in 2013 to 524 in 2014). The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project's multiple-level Clinical Classifications Software was used to categorize the primary diagnosis of the visits into 18 categories. Using these categories, psychiatric diagnoses were five times higher in ED visits when there was a cannabis-related billing code (prevalence ratio = 5.03; 95% CI, 4.96 to 5.09) and nine times higher in hospitalizations with a cannabis-related billing code (prevalence ratio = 9.67; 95% CI, 9.59 to 9.74). The authors note this could partially be the result of increased screening bias during evaluation.



A 2018 retrospective study from a tertiary care children's hospital system in Colorado compared the rates of cannabis-associated ED and urgent care visits in 2015 among patients 13 to 20 years of age...

