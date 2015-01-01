Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a common occurrence in psychiatric hospital settings, however population-based research among individuals with psychiatric disorders, in particular bipolar disorder (BD) is scant. Thus, we aimed to investigate falls risk in community-dwelling women diagnosed with BD.



METHODS: Women with BD (cases, n = 119) were recruited from health care settings located in southeast Victoria, Australia. Age-matched controls (n = 357, ratio 3:1) without BD were participants in the Geelong Osteoporosis Study drawn from the same geographical region. Lifetime history of BD was identified by semi-structured clinical interview (SCID-IV/NP). Previous 12-month falls data were obtained via questionnaire. Information on mobility, alcohol use, general health, medication use, blood pressure, body mass index, socioeconomic status and use of a walking aid was collected. Generalised Estimating Equations, binary and ordinal logistic regression were used to determine the odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) for falls following adjustment for confounders.



RESULTS: During the 12-month period, 34 (28.6%, median age 48.4 yr) cases and 70 (19.6%, median age 49.1 yr) controls reported one fall; 22 (18.5%) cases and 18 (5.0%) controls reported ≥ two falls (p < 0.001). Cases had 2.5-fold increased odds of at least one fall and 2.9-fold increased likelihood of increasing falls categories (0 vs. 1 vs. 2 +), compared to controls [adjOR 2.5, 95%CI (1.8, 3.4), adjOR OR 2.9, 95%CI (2.0, 4.1)].



CONCLUSION: Risk of falls was greater among women with BD. Balance training could be a research and clinical focus for falls prevention programs among women with bipolar disorder to prevent the detrimental outcomes associated with falling.

Language: en