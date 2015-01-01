Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Between 22 and 30% of prisoners in Germany are reported to be intravenous drug users. There is a 12-fold increase in mortality, mostly as a result of opioid overdose in the first weeks after release from prison. We evaluated the feasibility of first aid training for drug overdose, including take-home naloxone in incarcerated opioid addicts.



METHODOLOGY: Within the Bavarian Take-Home Naloxone Model Project (BayTHN), a subsample of imprisoned opioid addicts was recruited in 5 Bavarian correctional facilities. Manualized first aid training for drug overdose, including take-home naloxone was provided. All surveys were conducted with standardized questionnaires or semi-structured interviews.



RESULTS: Sixty-two long-term opioid addicts were included (age: 36 years (22-53 years); 53.2% women; age at first opioid use: 19.2 years (10-31 years). On average, 3.9 (1-10) opioid addicts participated per training session. At the time of training, the opioid addicts had been in prison on average for 42 (1-228) weeks and expected their release from prison in about 10 (1-64) weeks. 68% of participants reported having experienced a drug overdose by themselves. 84% had already experienced at least one drug emergency with another person, 36% more than once. Nearly one-third had not offered helped in the last emergency they had experienced, mostly out of fear of doing something wrong. Only 50% of participants had called emergency services. 25% tried to help, however, by not very effective means. 75% often consumed in the presence of other persons, such as partners and/or friends. The incarcerated opioid addicts were well motivated to participate and showed a significant increase in knowledge and skills for effective first aid in an opioid overdose situation.



CONCLUSION: The feasibility study carried out among imprisoned opioid addicts shows that manualized first aid training in handling opioid overdose, including take-home naloxone can be successfully implemented. A best-practice model for reducing initial caveats, organization, and prescribing take-home naloxone at release from prison was established. The high rate of drug overdoses and drug use in the presence of others (potential first responders) proves that the target group for successful use of first aid training along with take-home naloxone could be reached. However, a broad roll-out is needed to achieve a relevant reduction in mortality in opioid addicts after release from prison.

Language: de