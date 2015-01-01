SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Robertson MN, Seitz HH, Downey LH, Hardman AM, Steen JKS, Buys DR. Health Educ. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10901981221116778

36124431

This study assesses adults' perceptions of and predictors of intention to use prescription drug take-back boxes. This mixed methods study utilized focus groups and an online survey to examine factors related to intention to use a prescription drug take-back box. This study was conducted in [State] during the spring and summer of 2018. Themes identified in focus group data included the importance of take-back box location, benefits of take-back box use (such as reducing opportunities for medication misuse), and barriers to take-back box use (such as lack of awareness, stigma associated with law enforcement). Survey results indicate that pharmacies are the most preferred take-back box location and that attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control are statistically significant predictors of intention to use a take-back box.

RESULTS suggest that individuals are open to using take-back boxes in secure, convenient locations, but many are unaware of take-back boxes as an option for safe disposal. These findings have implications for health communication and policy efforts designed to increase the use of take-back boxes for prescription drug disposal.


substance use; opioid; qualitative methods; quantitative methods; theory of planned behavior; place; rural health; theories

