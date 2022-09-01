Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a major mental disorder and poses a serious threat to public health. Bullying victimization is identified as one of the major risk factors for depression in adolescence. Understanding the mechanism that explain why bullying victimization leads to depression, and identifying protective factors that could alleviate the negative effects of bullying victimization are pivotal to developing effective intervention programs.



METHODS: A sample of Chinese adolescents in junior high schools (N = 458, 50.58 % girls, M age = 11.63 years at T1) was followed for three years. The data on depression, bullying victimization, self-esteem, and friendship intimacy were collected from adolescents' self-report.



RESULTS: After controlling related variables, T1 bullying victimization positively predicted T3 depressive symptoms. T2 self-esteem mediated the link between T1 bullying victimization and T3 depressive symptoms when T1 friendship intimacy was low. More specifically, only for youth who reported low friendship intimacy, bullying victimization would lead to a lower level of self-esteem, which in turn, was associated with a higher level of depression. LIMITATIONS: The study only considered the roles of self-esteem as the mediator and friendship intimacy as the moderator. All measures were based on self-report.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlighted the role of friendship intimacy and self-esteem in the longitudinal relation between bullying victimization and depressive symptoms. The results suggest that intervention programs aiming at reducing victimized adolescents' depressive symptoms should consider the buffering effect of friendship intimacy.

Language: en