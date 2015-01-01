Abstract

A combination of transport-related and unintentional injuries accounted for one-quarter of deaths among adolescents and young adults worldwide in 2019, showing little improvement from 3 decades earlier, according to a study in The Lancet Public Health.



Researchers analyzed deaths and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) attributed to transport and unintentional injuries for young people aged 10 through 24 years in 204 countries using the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors 2019 Study. The study reports changes from 1990.



In 2019, 369 061 deaths were caused by transport and unintentional injuries combined, of which 214 337 or 58% were transport-related, and 31.1 million DALYs, of which 16.2 million or 52% were transport-related. These accounted for approximately 25% of deaths and 14% of DALYs in the age group in 2019 compared with 26% of deaths and 17% of DALYs in 1990.



From 1990 to 2019, global mortality rates for transport injuries declined 34.4%, from 17.5 to 11.5 per 100 000, and for unintentional injuries by 47.7%, from 15.9 to 8.3 per 100 000. However, the absolute number of deaths increased in low-sociodemographic index (SDI) nations by 80.5% to 42 774 for transport injuries and by 39.4% to 31 961 for unintentional injuries...

