Xiao Z, Murat Baldwin M, Wong SC, Obsuth I, Meinck F, Murray AL. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36123796
Childhood emotional abuse (CEA) and childhood emotional neglect (CEN) are the least well-studied forms of childhood maltreatment due to challenges in their definition and in detection. However, the available evidence suggests associations with multiple adulthood mental health problems in clinical and non-clinical populations. This systematic review and meta-analysis (PROSPERO registration number CRD42020197833) explored the associations between CEA and CEN and a range of adulthood mental health problems based on systematic searches of eight databases. In total, 79 English and 11 Chinese studies met our inclusion criteria.
anxiety; depression; suicidal ideation; meta-analysis; childhood emotional abuse; childhood emotional neglect; childhood psychological maltreatment; substance abuse