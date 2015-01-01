|
Citation
Dandona R. Inj. Prev. 2022; 28(5): e395.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36130791
Abstract
In 2019, a presentation for a variety of stakeholders was arranged as part of the launch event for a publication documenting the subnational magnitude of road traffic injuries in India as estimated by the Global Burden of Disease Study.1 I did not use the term 'road accident' and explained to the audience the need to move away from that term because accidents do not happen, they are caused. All the questions and comments that followed the presentation used 'road accident'. The same was explained by me in another meeting to a very different audience--researchers at a leading global vehicle manufacturer. After the presentation, the president of the company said that he hoped that I slipped and used 'road accident' at least once during the presentation or interaction, but I did not. He was pleased with my devotion to convey that prevention is possible. And then, he went on to use 'road accident' in his speech. In fact, in my 20 years of work as an injury researcher, I have failed to get the vast majority of the stakeholder not to use 'accident'.
Language: en
Keywords
Public Health; Burden Of Disease; Dissemination