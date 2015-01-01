Abstract

Substance use in college students is an important public health problem associated with substantial consequences. It is a critical step to examine risk and protective factors associated with substance use to develop prevention and intervention strategies for promoting college students' healthy development and well-being. The present cross-sectional study aimed to examine the mediating role of psychological distress in the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and substance use and the moderating effect of social support and belongingness in this association among college students. The sample of this cross-sectional study included 382 emerging adults. Participants included 56.8% female and 43.2% male, and they ranged in age between 20 and 29 years (M = 22.05, SD = 2.17).



FINDINGS from the study first confirmed that psychological maltreatment was a significant predictor of social support, belongingness, psychological distress, and substance use. Subsequent results revealed that psychological distress mediated the association between psychological maltreatment and college students' substance use. Also, belongingness and social support had a buffering effect on this association. The findings suggest that psychological maltreatment is a significant risk factor in developing substance use behavior and that belongingness and social support services can serve as protective resources. Based on these results, prevention and intervention services focusing on improving the feeling of belonging and social support could be conducive to the decreased substance use of psychologically maltreated emerging adults.

