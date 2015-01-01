|
Citation
|
Arslan G. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36129727
|
Abstract
|
Substance use in college students is an important public health problem associated with substantial consequences. It is a critical step to examine risk and protective factors associated with substance use to develop prevention and intervention strategies for promoting college students' healthy development and well-being. The present cross-sectional study aimed to examine the mediating role of psychological distress in the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and substance use and the moderating effect of social support and belongingness in this association among college students. The sample of this cross-sectional study included 382 emerging adults. Participants included 56.8% female and 43.2% male, and they ranged in age between 20 and 29 years (M = 22.05, SD = 2.17).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; substance use; social support; belongingness; Psychological maltreatment