Ignacio M, Sense-Wilson S, Lucero D, Crowder R, Lee JJ, Gavin AR, Mitchell FM, Spencer M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/15332640.2022.2123877

36129774

Perceptions of alcohol and other drug (AOD) use, harm reduction, and culture were examined among 10 U.S. Indigenous youth 13-17 years of age. Key findings were contextualized within the four constructs of Indigenous relationality: (a) youth understand the harms of AOD use (people); (b) youth appreciate non-abstinence-based education (ideas); (c) youth need safe spaces to talk about the impacts of AOD use (place); and (d) youth desire to help prevent AOD harms for themselves and others (cosmos).

FINDINGS from this community-based participatory study serve as the theoretical foundation to support the development of an Indigenous youth harm reduction intervention to prevent AOD use and related harms among urban Indigenous youth in the Pacific Northwest.


prevention; Harm reduction; alcohol and other drugs; American Indian/Alaska Native youth; CBPR; culture; Indigenous young adults

