Citation
Ignacio M, Sense-Wilson S, Lucero D, Crowder R, Lee JJ, Gavin AR, Mitchell FM, Spencer M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36129774
Abstract
Perceptions of alcohol and other drug (AOD) use, harm reduction, and culture were examined among 10 U.S. Indigenous youth 13-17 years of age. Key findings were contextualized within the four constructs of Indigenous relationality: (a) youth understand the harms of AOD use (people); (b) youth appreciate non-abstinence-based education (ideas); (c) youth need safe spaces to talk about the impacts of AOD use (place); and (d) youth desire to help prevent AOD harms for themselves and others (cosmos).
Keywords
prevention; Harm reduction; alcohol and other drugs; American Indian/Alaska Native youth; CBPR; culture; Indigenous young adults