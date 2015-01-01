|
Citation
|
Wang F, Huang J, Hu L, Hu S, Wang M, Yin J, Zou T, Li Q. J. R. Soc. Interface 2022; 19(194): e20220495.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36128701
|
Abstract
|
As the use of electric self-balancing scooters (ESSs) increases, so does the number of related traffic accidents. Because of the special control method, mechanical structure and driving posture, ESSs are prone to various single-vehicle accidents, such as collisions with fixed obstacles and falls due to mechanical failures. In various ESS accident scenarios, the rider's head injury is the most frequent injury type. In this study, several typical single-ESS accident scenarios are reconstructed via computational methods, and the risk of riders' head/brain injury is assessed in depth using various injury criteria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
computational biomechanics model; electric self-balancing scooter (ESS); head/brain injury; single-ESS accident scenario