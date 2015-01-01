Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The association among psychiatric treatment history, HIV, and suicide reattempts among people starting treatment for substance use is not well understood. The objective of this study was to describe, by HIV status, the risk and protective factors associated with suicide reattempts among adults seeking treatment for substance use.



METHODS: The study included 340 390 US adult residents aged ≥18 years in the Addiction Severity Index-Multimedia Version network from January 1, 2014, through December 31, 2020. We used adjusted logistic regression models to estimate strength of association between prior psychiatric treatment, HIV status, and sociodemographic factors and suicide reattempts within 30 days of treatment evaluation.



RESULTS: Adults who had been prescribed psychiatric medication were less likely to have a recent suicide reattempt (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 0.8; 95% CI, 0.7-0.8) than adults with no prescription history. Adjusted models found similar protective effects between psychiatric treatment and suicide reattempts among adults reporting abuse, mental illness, injection drug use, and limited activity because of a medical condition. Conversely, the following were associated with recent suicide reattempts: being male (aOR = 1.4; 95% CI, 1.3-1.5), having a high school education/GED (General Educational Development) or less (aOR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.1-1.2), being single (aOR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.1-1.3), experiencing a pain problem (aOR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.2-1.3), and not being referred to substance use treatment by court (aOR = 3.4; 95% CI, 3.2-3.7).



CONCLUSIONS: A history of prescribed psychiatric medication is significantly associated with a reduced risk for suicide reattempts among adults seeking substance use treatment. Clinicians should consider incorporating mental health and suicide assessments into substance use treatment plans.

