Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The agricultural and livestock production of Brazil and Mexico stand out in the global scenario. In this context, this economic activity is one of the most vulnerable, presenting alarming incidence and prevalence rates of work-related accidents and diseases.



OBJECTIVES: This study characterized and compared the occurrence of occupational accidents and musculoskeletal pain, as well as the health-related quality of life of Pantanal farm workers (pantaneiros) in Brazil and their equivalents in Mexico - the ganaderos. This study included 100 farm workers of the Brazilian municipality of Aquidauana, state of Mato Grosso do Sul, and the Mexican municipality of Atemajac the Brizuela, state of Jalisco.



METHODS: The research instruments used in this study were the Nordic Musculoskeletal Questionnaire, a questionnaire on occupational accidents in rural areas, a sociodemographic and occupational questionnaire, and the Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey.



RESULTS: Among the participants, 84% of the Brazilians and 90% of the Mexicans suffered some type of accident; 48% of the Brazilians and 28% of the Mexicans reported lower back pain; and 36% of the Brazilians and 42% of the Mexicans reported knee pain. Both the Brazilian and Mexican workers had the best score (90.6) for emotional aspects of health-related quality of life, in contrast with their worst scores: pain (19.4 for Brazilian workers, 13.8 for Mexican workers).



CONCLUSIONS: These indicators imply that these workers are exposed to risks of accidents, pain, and illnesses that interfere with their health-related quality of life.

