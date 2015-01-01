|
Citation
|
Quiroz-Reyes JA, Bojórquez-Chapela IR, Colchero MA. Salud Publica Mex. 2022; 64(5): 498-506.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36130353
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship between binge drin-king and psychological discomfort in Mexican adults. Mate-rials and methods. We used data from the 2011 National Survey on Addictions in Mexico. A two-stage bivariate probit model with instrumental variables was used to address the potential reverse causality in the association between binge drinking and psychological discomfort.
Language: en