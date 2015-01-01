Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship between binge drin-king and psychological discomfort in Mexican adults. Mate-rials and methods. We used data from the 2011 National Survey on Addictions in Mexico. A two-stage bivariate probit model with instrumental variables was used to address the potential reverse causality in the association between binge drinking and psychological discomfort.



RESULTS: Individuals who had at least one episode of binge drinking in the last year and in the last month are more likely to experience psychological discomfort.



CONCLUSION: This study shows the relevance of developing prevention and treatment programs for people who consume alcohol in excess due to its negative effects on mental health.

