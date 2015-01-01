Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Proliferation of internet use in adolescence has resulted in an increase in cyberbullying. Previous experiences of cyber victimization and cyber bystanding are commonly linked with cyberbullying perpetration, allowing the bullying cycle to persist. Moral disengagement is one factor that may facilitate victims and bystanders to later perpetrate cyberbullying. The process occurs through enlistment of justificatory strategies to enable individuals to perpetrate without feeling remorse. The present study investigates the potential role of moral disengagement in the perpetration of cyberbullying by victims and bystanders.



METHODS: Young people (N = 563, M(age) = 13.52, SD = 1.04) recruited from Australian schools completed a cross-sectional self-report survey comprising of validated measures of moral disengagement, and involvement in cyberbullying across different roles (perpetration, victimization, and bystanding).



RESULTS: Findings indicated that moral disengagement significantly mediated the link between victimization and perpetration, and between bystanding and perpetration. Specifically, victims and bystanders engage in cyber perpetration through enlisting moral disengagement strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: Moral disengagement may, therefore, be one factor that mediates the association between cyber victimization and cyber bystanding, and cyber perpetration. Understanding mechanisms by which victims and bystanders engage in perpetration have implications for supporting victims and bystanders in antibullying strategies to minimize the occurrence of cyber perpetration.

Language: en