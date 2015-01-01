SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asfaw A, Quay B, Bushnell T, Pana-Cryan R. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002709

36136663

OBJECTIVES: To compare opioid prescription incidence, supply days, and cost associated with occupational injury and other injury-caused conditions.

METHODS: We used Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) data for 2010-2019. MEPS provides information on medical conditions and associated medical encounters, treatments, and treatment costs, as well as demographic, education, health, working status, income, and insurance coverage information. We used descriptive statistics and logistic and two-part regressions.

RESULTS: Controlling for covariates and compared to other injury-caused conditions, occupational injury-caused conditions resulted in 33% higher odds of opioid prescribing, 32.8 more opioid prescription supply days, and $134 higher average cost.

CONCLUSION: Occupational injuries were associated with higher opioid incidence and costs, and more opioid supply days. These findings point to the need to focus on making work safer and the role employers may play in supporting worker recovery from injury and opioid use disorders.


Language: en
