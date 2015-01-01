Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research has shown that students who were more willing to experience consequences reported higher rates of alcohol consumption and negative consequences. The present study used a longitudinal design to examine intra- and interpersonal consequence-specific predictors of willingness to experience negative consequences.



METHOD: Students (N = 2,024) were assessed in the fall (Time [T] 1) and spring (T2) semesters of their first year in college. Intrapersonal constructs (i.e., expectancies, subjective evaluations, self-efficacy), interpersonal constructs (i.e., peer descriptive, injunctive norms), and personality constructs (i.e., self-regulation, impulsivity, sensation seeking) were assessed at T1 and willingness to experience negative alcohol-related consequences was assessed 6 months later. A structural path model examined the relationship between T1 predictors and T2 willingness. T1 drinking and sex were included as covariates.



RESULTS: These results demonstrated significant positive relationships between T1 participants' subjective evaluations of consequences, expectancies of experiencing consequences, and T2 willingness to experience negative consequences. Further, impulsivity, sensation seeking, and T1 drinking showed significant, positive associations with willingness, whereas higher self-regulation was significantly associated with lower willingness. Men were significantly more willing to experience negative consequences than women. No significant associations were observed between normative perceptions and willingness.



CONCLUSIONS: Intrapersonal and personality constructs, as well as previous drinking, were significantly associated with willingness to experience consequences whereas interpersonal constructs were not. Men were significantly more willing to experience negative consequences. College student interventions may benefit from focusing on significant constructs identified in the current study (e.g., enhancing self-regulation) and focusing on students with higher willingness to experience negative consequences.

