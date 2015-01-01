Abstract

Survey data collected from 600 Senior Secondary three students from Southern Cross River State were analyzed to determine the influence of child rearing style on premarital sexual practices and drug abuse. Two hypotheses were tested using One Way Analysis of Variance. The result of the data analyses showed that child rearing style (democratic, autocratic and laissez-faire) has a significant influence on premarital sexual practices and drug abuse. Adolescents reared with autocratic and laissez-fair styles were more involved in premarital sexual practices and drug abuse than those from democratic homes. Based on the findings, some recommendations were made.

