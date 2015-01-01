Abstract

Fatal crashes involving Powered Two-Wheelers (PTWs) are a major health concern in South Korea due to the increase in their usage in the logistics industry. Owing to the way, they are operated on the roadways, most riders end up in fatal crashes. Interestingly, little research exists regarding the impact of risk factors on fatal crashes involving at-fault PTW riders. This study employs a copula-based regression technique to simultaneously model the relationship between crash-risk factors and crash outcome metrics of fatal PTW rider-at-fault crashes, namely the number of crash casualties (casualty size) and the number of vehicles involved in a crash (crash size) at intersections and non-intersection segments. The proposed method was superior compared to the SEM-based bivariate regression approach, and the estimation results showed that there exists a positive relationship between both outcome variables. From the analysis, it was identified that while "other violations" comprising speeding and wrongful overtaking had varying effects on crash size outcomes at the intersection and non-intersection segments, variables such as daytime, winter, head-on collisions, and pedestrian involvement had positive impact on the crash consequence metrics irrespective of the crash location. Insights drawn from the study are used in recommending appropriate countermeasures for improving PTW safety.

Language: en