|
Citation
|
Lee S, Park S, Park J, Cho J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(4): 599-611.
|
Vernacular Title
|
스쿨존 내 어린이 사고 심각도 영향요인분석
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, in order to strengthen children's safety, "Safety policy countermeasures for children" were announced in five major areas (traffic safety, product safety, food safety, living space, and safety education) by Korean government. Among them, the traffic safety field includes the expansion of school zone to enhance the safety of children's traffic and school routes, the improvement of walking environment, the addition of school bus declaration targets, and the implementation of location notification services for children. The goal is to reduce the number of fatalities in accidents. Despite implementing these policies, accidents are occurring within school zones, and safety against child accidents is not guaranteed. Therefore, this study aims to contribute to the improvement of safety in school zones by analyzing factors affecting the severity of child traffic accidents in school zones first. In addition, through this, it is intended to contribute to the improvement of safety in child protection zones by preparing fundamental improvements and countermeasures to cope with possible traffic accidents in advance. Prior to the accident severity analysis, an ordered probit model and a random-effects ordered probit model considering regional variables were applied to explain the severity of accidents (minor, severe, and fatal) in consideration of the characteristics of the accident data. The random-effects ordered probit model performed better than the general ordered probit model. As a result of analyzing the severity model, various variables were identified as important contributing factors such as night, weekend, human factors, vehicle type of driver, road type, and violation of laws. Through this study, it can be expected to improve the safety of children's accidents in school zones.
Language: ko