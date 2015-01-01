Abstract

Transport is at a crossroads from transportation to mobility. In recent years, new means of transportation have emerged due to the development of transportation, the environment of use, and changes in users. Short-haul mobility is diversifying to improve mobility. The development of existing road traffic systems and legal systems in Korea has failed to keep up with the emergence and development of new transportation methods, which have led to ongoing collisions and side effects with existing transportation and systems. Therefore, Personal Mobility is also one of the new modes of transportation, and a solution is needed in front of the problems caused by the existing transportation system and legal system. Therefore, analysis of PM traffic accidents is essential for the installation of additional safety facilities due to the introduction of a new mode of transportation or to present policies. In this study, the purpose of the study is to identify the connection between traffic accidents with the PM and to present policy implications for a safe PM driving environment for neighbourhood environmental factors that are determined to affect the PM's driving environment and accidents. Analysis shows that the neighbourhood environment affecting the increase in traffic accidents related to PM is road area, space facility area, parking zones, parking lots, and population density. The variables affecting the reduction are the area of public cultural sports facilities and the number of children's sanctuaries. These results suggest that safety facilities and policies should be implemented where the risk of accidents increases in the prevention of PM traffic accidents.



===



교통은 운송에서 이동성으로 변화하는 기로에 서 있다. 최근 교통수단의 발전과 사용환경 및 이용행태의 변화 등으로 새로운 교통수단이 등장하고 있다. 개인형 이동수단(Personal Mobility, PM)은 새로운 교통수단의 하나로써 기존의 교통체계 및 법제도로 발생한 문제에 정면하여 해결방안이 필요하다. 이에 새로운 교통수단인 PM 도입으로 인한 안전시설물 추가 설치 우선순위 선정이나 정책 제시를 위하여 PM 교통사고에 대한 분석은 필수적이라고 할 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 PM의 운행환경 및 사고에 영향을 미칠 것이라고 판단되는 근린 환경요인에 대하여 PM과의 교통사고와 연관성을 파악하여 안전한 PM 운행환경을 제공하기 위한 안전시설 실치 지점 제시하는데 연구 목적이 있다. 분석 결과, PM 교통사고와 연관성이 있는 근린환경은 인구밀도, 주차장 개소, 주차장 면수, 어린이보호구역 개수, 공간시설 면적, 도로면적, 공공문화체육시설 면적으로 이 중 인구밀도, 주차장개소, 주차장면수, 공간시설 면적, 도로 면적의 경우 크기가 증가할수록 PM 교통사고 발생이 증가하는 것으로 나타났다. 이러한 결과를 바탕으로 본 연구에서는 PM 교통사고를 감소시킬 수 있는 정책적 시사점들을 제안한다.

Language: ko