Kim H, Lee H, Lee C, So J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(2): 205-217.
PM 교통사고에 영향을 미치는 근린환경 요인분석: 로지스틱 회귀모형을 이용하여
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
Transport is at a crossroads from transportation to mobility. In recent years, new means of transportation have emerged due to the development of transportation, the environment of use, and changes in users. Short-haul mobility is diversifying to improve mobility. The development of existing road traffic systems and legal systems in Korea has failed to keep up with the emergence and development of new transportation methods, which have led to ongoing collisions and side effects with existing transportation and systems. Therefore, Personal Mobility is also one of the new modes of transportation, and a solution is needed in front of the problems caused by the existing transportation system and legal system. Therefore, analysis of PM traffic accidents is essential for the installation of additional safety facilities due to the introduction of a new mode of transportation or to present policies. In this study, the purpose of the study is to identify the connection between traffic accidents with the PM and to present policy implications for a safe PM driving environment for neighbourhood environmental factors that are determined to affect the PM's driving environment and accidents. Analysis shows that the neighbourhood environment affecting the increase in traffic accidents related to PM is road area, space facility area, parking zones, parking lots, and population density. The variables affecting the reduction are the area of public cultural sports facilities and the number of children's sanctuaries. These results suggest that safety facilities and policies should be implemented where the risk of accidents increases in the prevention of PM traffic accidents.
Language: ko